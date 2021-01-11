Share:

A meeting of the Federal Cabinet, chaired by the Prime Minister, will discuss a 15-point agenda, including the country’s political scenario, economy and energy sector on Tuesday.

Moreover, a draft bill related to the Auditor General’s Office will be presented for approval in the Cabinet meeting. The appointment of the Director General of the Legal Aid and Justice Authority is also on the cards. Approval will be given to declare FIA Commercial Banking Circle Lahore as a police station and to hold elections of National Council for Medicine as well as appointment of an administrator.

According to the sources, the cabinet meeting will also allocate the additional charge of DG Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan and grant permission to build a multi-story building on railway land in Nowshera. The decisions of the Cabinet Committee on Reforms, the Cabinet Committee on privatization and the ECC will be ratified.

The cabinet will also accept the supply of extra wheat to the utility stores of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Kashmir governments. Along with a budget of more than Rs 400 million, the approval for establishing accountability courts in the country.