Islamabad - Halle Berry is opening up about the fact that to this day, she remains the only actress of color to have ever won a Best Lead Actress Oscar. The Introducing Dorothy Dandridge star, 54, opened up and expressing her ‘heartbreak’ over the fact that her victory in 2002 for the brilliant film Monster’s Ball remains the only such win for a black actress.

‘The heartbreak I have is because I really thought that night meant that very soon after that, other women of color, black women, would stand beside me,’ she said. ‘Now it’s been 20 years and no one has, and so every time Oscar time comes around, I get very reflective and I think, “Well maybe this year, maybe this year.” ‘It has become heartbreaking that no one else has stood there,’ the X-Men actress added.