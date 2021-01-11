Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said India was supporting terrorist activities in Pakistan and thus posed a serious threat to the region’s peace.

In a statement, the Foreign Minister called upon the international community to take notice of India’s constant attempts to undermine peace in the region. Qureshi said India was playing the role of a spoiler in the Afghan peace process as it did not want peace and stability to prevail. He said Pakistan was determined to fight India’s nefarious designs by highlighting these at diplomatic front, and expressed firm commitment to protect the country’s interests at all costs. He said Pakistan would continue to expose India’s ill intentions.

The Foreign Minister said the government would engage with the new administration of the United States as President Joe Biden takes up his official responsibilities on January 20. He mentioned that Biden had been chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee as a senator and was familiar with the region besides visiting Pakistan.

He expressed his intent to soon write to the new U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in view of furthering Pak-U.S. relations. On Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), he termed it a “negative alliance of people with different ideologies” aimed at putting pressure on the institutions to get their corruption cases withdrawn.