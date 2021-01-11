Share:

Islamabad - Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat has said that Islami Jamiat Tulba played a valuable role in the independence struggle of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

While addressing Jamiat Tulba’s Annual educational workshop here yesterday, Bhat said that they cannot forget the sacrifices and struggle of the workers of Jamiat-e-Islami. The blood of martyrs is shaking the conscience of the youth of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, he added.

The JKSM chief added that the Indian occupying forces have tried all means of oppression to suppress the Kashmir independence movement, but India has failed to suppress the Kashmir independence movement.

Altaf Bhat said that the Kashmiri people have made historic struggle and rendered unparalleled sacrifices for their right to independence. These sacrifices demand that the struggle for independence be carried to its destination. India is grossly violating human rights in IIOJ&K.

When the oppressed and downtrodden Muslims of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir called for help in gaining independence from the oppressive rule of India, it was the Jamiat that first responded by organizing jihad conferences to awaken the youth across Pakistan, the JKSM Chiarman added.

He said that Jamiat has made unparalleled struggle and sacrifices for the success of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir. The youth who were the victims of misbehaviour have been guided to the right path and their lives have been revolutionized. The responsible members and workers of Jamiat have dedicated their lives for this mission, he mentioned.