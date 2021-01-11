Share:

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, during hearing of presidential reference by Supreme Court, has opposed holding Senate Elections by open ballot.

As per details, Supreme Court (SC) heard presidential reference which sought guidance by the apex court regarding holding senate election by open ballot. Centre submitted written response while Sindh government was granted one more week to furnish its stand on the reference.

Attorney General Khalid Javed submitted written reply, stating that the presidential reference is related to the scope of Article 226 and the Supreme Court is bound to comment on the reference sent by the President. The court can also comment on future legislation. The presidential reference is admissible under Article 186 of the constitution of Pakistan, he stated.

It was further stated that India also holds Senate elections by open ballot and if the elections in Pakistan were held under the constitution then secret voting would have been mentioned in the Election Act.