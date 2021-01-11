Share:

KARACHI - Power supply to hospitals, pumping stations and strategic installations was restored on priority basis in the metropolis on Sunday.The financial hub of the country, which also experienced a sudden halt in electricity supply like other parts of the country, could get it gradually restored. The process of resumption started in the wee hours on Sunday. The restoration process was phase wise with certain areas to have regular supply in second half of the day. According to KE spokesperson, technical teams of the facility was working across the metropolis, with due care that uninterrupted provision was ensured in all the areas. KE efforts towards the cause was said to be supervised by its CEO, Monis Alvi and other senior members of the management.