Karachi - The countrywide power breakdown on account of national grid outage cascaded onto the K-Electric network and affected Karachi’s power supply as well. Since midnight, KE teams have been working to restore power rapidly to affected parts. K-Electric’s transmission and distribution networks were swiftly restored along with generation from K-Electric’s Bin Qasim power plant and IPPs. By late evening, supplies from the National Grid were also resumed through existing interconnection points with K-Electric. Most parts of Karachi have been energised already, while teams are available to address any individual customer complaints.