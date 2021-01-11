Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests and Wildlife and Environment Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmor Sunday said that the efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to increase forest production would be acknowledged by the next generation as well.

He expressed these views while addressing a function in Peshawar. The provincial minister said that today’s Pakistan is more green than the previous one. He said that the present government was also taking steps for the cultivation of olives and berries in the province which would increase the production of edible oil and pure honey in order to provide employment to the youth.

He said that the unique billion launched by the government The Tree Afforestation Project is underway under which the Forest Department will again conduct community level awareness campaign for planting trees across the province including the integrated districts.

The provincial minister said that trees are of utmost importance in protecting the environment from pollution and it is our national duty not only to plant as many trees as possible but also to pay full attention to their protection. He said that due to the importance of Billion Tree Afforestation Project, illegal deforestation has been stopped.