Share:

LAHORE - Under the guidance of Chief Minister, Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) introduced the much awaited Land Use Regulations during 2020 for allowing new business ventures for promoting trade, commerce and industry in the four districts of Lahore division.

Policy and guidelines had been provided as a result of promulgation of Land Use Rules for permitting change in use of land for starting new business activities for generating more and more job opportunities for the youth.

These business friendly regulations have allowed five percent discount on lump sum payment of commercialization fee, provided facility for payment of commercialization fee in easy installments of three years instead of two years and permitted amalgamation of equal measurement of land into the land already underuse for expansion of existing business.

The regulations have waived off commercialization for NGOs and charities to encourage welfare activities.

A new concept of setting up commercial zone has been introduced, under the title of Area Development Project, on an area of 24 kanals to 200 kanals.

Lahore Development Authority also launched Iqbal Sector of LDA City, spreading over ten thousand kanals of land, after allocating plots to more than 10,000 file holders of LDA City Phase-I, Jinnah Sector, through balloting.

The amount to be paid by the file holders as 50 percent development charges had been slashed by the governing body of LDA after revision of estimates in this regard. Development works for construction of roads, water supply and sewerage system and other infrastructure was underway at a cost of Rs 3 billion in all the six packages of Jinnah sector spreading over 13,000 kanals. Work for construction of 200 feet wide Chanab Road will soon be commenced. Development works were also started on the lands retrieved through successful negotiations with four private housing schemes for allotment of plots to 1,300 affected allotees of LDA Avenue One.

LDA recently completed construction of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Underpass near Firdous Market, Gulberg.

It also constructed the gateway to the city named as Bab-e-Lahore near Thokar Niaz Beg on Multan Road.

An overhead bridge for pedestrians near Jinnah Hospital has also been completed. LDA has also carried out patch work of roads in different parts of Lahore including Johar Town, Gulberg, Allama Iqbal Town,Canal Bank Road, Harbanspura,Gujjarpura, Samanabad, Multan Road and other areas.

Work for cleaning, washing, painting and installation of lights in 11 underpasses on both sides of the canal on Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Beg to Jallu was in progress these days.

The 15 overhead bridges for pedestrians on Canal Road were also being cleaned and maintained.

Cleaning and painting work of grills on both sides of the canal was also underway. Moreover, cleaning, washing and painting of overhead bridges in various other areas of the city was also being carried out.

After the success of the Rainwater Harvesting project on Lawrence Road, similar projects were being launched in two other locations in the city.

These projects will be constructed at Bismillah Park Tajpura and outside Sheeranwala Gate Circular Road at a total cost of Rs 240 million.

The project will have a capacity of 1.2 million gallons at Tajpura and 1.5 million gallons outside Sheeranwala Gate.

Under a phased programme, such projects will be completed at eight more places in the city.