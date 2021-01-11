Share:

While the system of contracts in the fishing industry was abolished in 2008, licensing has become the de facto structure within which fishermen are being suppressed. Following a similar pattern, the requirement to obtain a license for fishing systematically disenfranchises the prime workers of the industry. Not only are they unable to obtain rights to their tools or respective water bodies, but they are left to face the repercussions of floods, pollution, industrial dumping, declining marine life and more. Surely, something must be done to protect such workers because the survival of the industry depends on their output.

According to local fishermen, landowners and non-cooperative government officials have made earning a living a nightmare. The former is able to buy rights to water bodies and employ individuals who succumb to the hardships that come from cheap bonded labour. The latter continue to vouch for the re-imposition of the contract system that ensures that monopoly over the industry remains within their hands. This goes to show that in both cases, it is average fishermen who are left disadvantaged, because they function in a system that was not created to protect their interests. While they continue to protest and struggle against the complete acceptance of such a structure, the government must go the extra mile and not only acknowledge their grievances, but produce policies that work to facilitate them.

Already, the fishing industry is marred by problems of over-flooding, industrial waste dumping and pollution, all of which is having an adverse impact on the quantity and quality of marine life available. If the status quo prevails, we may be allowing for irreversible damage to be done to a sector that is a vital contributor to the national economy. It is imperative that workers protection is guaranteed by the government so that the industry can thrive as it once did.