MULTAN - The power supply from all grid stations of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has been restored after a major breakdown in the national grid which affected the supply system for over 12 hours. The electricity supply was suspended at about 11:45pm on Saturday night in South Punjab followed by a technical fault in the national grid system. MEPCO Spokesperson Jamshaid Niazi said the electricity supply was being provided at most of the areas of MEPCO region as per routine. He however, said that power supply was being provided to some feeders through half load due to threat of pressure on the system. He said that Chief Executive Officer (CEO) MEPCO Engineer Mohsin Raza Khan was continuously monitoring the situation at power control centre. The people faced various problems due to outages including shortage of water and they managed it from alternative ways especially from hand pumps. When contacted General Manager Operations Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Engineer Tariq Mahmood Buttar told media here on Sunday that the power supply had been restored up to 80 percent of the region adding that the complete supply would be restored by this evening. He said that restoration work was in progress in far-flung areas of South Punjab.

The GM informed that the power system was inter-connected and it tripped as load increased on the system. He said that the electricity supply of the Multan city had been restored completely. Replying to a question, Mr Tariq said that country had witnessed such a major breakdown about two and half years ago during summer season. To another question, he stated that the electricity was restored at nearest power stations first after the fault was fixed and afterwards it restored at other stations with the passage of time. Managing Director Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Nasir Iqbal said that they had alternate arrangements of generators for water supply in case of sudden loadsheding adding that the water was being supplied to citizens as per schedule.