LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a famous brand and efforts will be made to convince the government to allow crowd to witness the PSL-6 matches following Covid-19 SOPs.

Talking to the reporters during the PSL Player Draft here on Sunday, Mani said: “The PSL is a famous brand now and the entire nation has proud on their own league. Fans always supported the PSL and also played a significant role in making it a success in every edition. In this edition too, we will try to convince the government to allow a fixed number of crowd, who may watch the matches strictly following the Covid-19 SOPs set by the government.”

Lauding the role of franchises, the PCB chairman said: “The franchises have an important role in making the PSL a brand and one of the world’s best cricket league. We are grateful to all the franchises and their owners for putting faith in us and going ahead with us in a positive manner, which will help in further popularizing the league at international level.”

Mani further said that the involvement of more than 400 foreign players in the PSL is a clear proof of its popularity among the entire cricket-playing nations. “The registration of more than 400 foreign players in the PSL Player Draft is a very positive sign for the league and hopefully, the selected foreign players, along with our top national and international players, will try to give their best and make the PSL more action-packed, colorful and enthralling one.”

Meanwhile, PCB CEO Wasim Khan said that the Cricket Committee will hold its meeting on January 12 at PCB High Performance Centre. “The committee will review the 2020-21 cricket season to date, including Pakistan men’s cricket teams’ recent performances as well as the domestic events held under difficult conditions.

“The meeting will be chaired by former Test wicketkeeper Saleem Yousuf and will also be attended by Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz (both members), Wasim Khan, Zakir Khan and Nadeem Khan (co-opted members of the committee). Wasim Akram will join the session online,” he added.

The CEO said: “Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and fast bowler Waqar Younis will separately brief and update the PCB Cricket Committee on the men’s sides performances against England, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, while Nadeem Khan will talk members through the events held and matches delivered since the commencement of the season. “PCB Cricket Committee’s remit is to advise the PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani on cricket-related matters, including but not limited to the performances of the national cricket teams and their managements, domestic cricket structure, high performance centres and playing conditions,” Wasim asserted.