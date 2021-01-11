Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said yesterday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, is responsible for her party’s ‘destruction’.

Addressing a gathering here, he said it was Maryam Nawaz who took the party on the brink of destruction. “Had she shown foresightedness, the party would not have been in such a situation,” he added.

Sh. Rashid said he was sure that the component parties of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) would not resign from the assemblies nor would they boycott the upcoming bye-elections. He said the people voted PTI to power for accountability and added the government would not shake hand with the looters.

He dared the opposition parties to march towards Rawalpindi saying whole of the country supports Pakistan Army. He was sure that Imran Khan would put the country’s economy at right direction.

The interior minister said the opposition was choosing wrong by going for agitation and sit-ins. He also paid tributes to the Hazara community for averting the crisis. He also saluted to the Pakistan Army for securing lives of the people. He said India was trying to stoke anarchy in Pakistan through different means. He was hopeful that Pakistan would progress in the coming days.

Meanwhile, new IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamilur Rehman called on Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid here and discussed law and order situation in the capital city.

Talking to the new IGP, the interior minister said that the murder of Osama Satti was an unacceptable incident and added there is no space for a such an incident in future. He assured the police chief of new vehicles for the force.