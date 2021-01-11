Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal has said that the money laundering of billion of rupees was one of the major reasons of not having national development.

In a statement issued by the NAB here yesterday, the Chairman said that in Modarba case innocent and gullible people were deprived of their life-long savings in the name of Islamic investments. The people were befooled and looted on persuasion of getting heavy returns of their invested money. In the Mufti Ehsan case, the respected court awarded ten years imprisonment and Rs 10 billion fine due to active persuasion by NAB prosecutors, he said.

He mentioned that Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his Constituent Assembly speech had identified bribery and nepotism as main issues of the country.

The NAB chairman said corruption is the principal reason behind all ills being confronted by the country. There is a difference between white collar crimes and street crimes. NAB is the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN convention against corruption and is Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum.

He also said NAB is considered a role model organization in SAARC countries. International Economic Forum, Transparency International Pakistan, PILDAT and Mishal Pakistan have lauded the anti-graft watchdog’s anti-corruption endeavours.

NAB has so far deposited Rs. 714 billion since its inception which is being termed as a great achievement.

Some 1,243 corruption cases, having accumulative corruption volume of Rs 943 billion, are under trial in various accountability courts.

NAB has constituted Combined Investigation Team (CIT) to benefit from the collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers. The CIT has the services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of monetary and land revenue department.

He also mentioned that NAB officers are working with dedication and commitment as per law. NAB is on right track due to commitment of its officials. Concrete evidence of billion of rupee money laundering are available. Billion of rupees were laundered by opening fake accounts in the names of “Faluda Wala,” “Chabri Wala”and “Paupar Wala”, he explained.

The chairman further said that NAB investigates white collar mega corruption cases and time is required to probe such cases as some information needed to be collected from abroad.

He vowed to take the ongoing flour and sugar scam investigations into logical conclusion as per law.