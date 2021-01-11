Share:

On Monday, advisor to the Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, Barrister Mirza Shahzad Akbar said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was ousted on corruption and money laundering charges. While addressing a press conference, the advisor said that two options are under consideration in connection with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo's repatriation.

"We have asked the government of United Kingdom (UK) to deport Nawaz Sharif. He is convicted criminal so Pakistan's case is quite strong," he added. The advisor further said that the narrative of PML-N regarding disqualification of Nawaz Sharif on iqama is based on lies.

"Nawaz Sharif had lied to the Parliament and the people of Pakistan. He was termed a certified liar through Panama case. He even lied in Supreme Court (SC) about his flat details, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan provided money trail despite the fact that he was not holding any public office," he added. He further said that Broadsheet Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kaveh Moussavi said that Nawaz Sharif offered bribe to Broadsheet for abandoning probe against his foreign assets.

Kaveh said that "Sharif family has assets not only in the United Kingdom, but across the globe. He confirmed that Sharif family manipulates truth. The process of accountability was ongoing, but after President Pervaiz Musharraf left office, his successors started hampering the process by not giving access to information and termination of Broadsheet's contract," he added.