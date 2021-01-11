Share:

On Monday, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) notified about Rs1.6 per unit increase in electricity tariff to generate about Rs8.40 billion additional revenue from consumers.

The increase was allowed on account of monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) for electricity consumed in October (29 paisas) and November (77 paisas) last year.

The tariff increase will be applicable to all consumers except lifeline consumers and K-electric consumers.

Earlier, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on December 15 notified about Rs1.114 per unit increase in electricity rates for ex-Wapda Distribution Companies (Discos) to generate about Rs17 billion additional revenue.