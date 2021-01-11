Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has taken stern actions against the land grabbers, arrested 14 members of the gang, recovered 72 kanals of land worth billions of rupees and handed over to the rightful owners.

According to details, the land grabbers had seized land worth billions of rupees within the limits of Kahna police station.

Police has taken action on the request of the citizen, arrested 14 accused including Amir, Rafiq, Allah Wasaya, Mukhtar, Tariq and Muzammil Hussain and registered a case against them.

Police also recovered modern weapons from their possession.

CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said there is no room for land grabbers in the city. The thugs, fraudsters and land grabber should leave the city.

The citizen has thanked CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar for handing over the land.