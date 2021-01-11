Share:

National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has decided to form a committee to investigate the massive power breakdown that plunged most of the country into darkness in early hours of Sunday.

According to details, the committee will include prominent engineers from the regulator as well as private sector. The committee will investigate the reasons behind the breakdown.

On the other hand, National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) on Sunday also announced to form a committee for inquiry into massive power breakdown. General Manager (AM) North, NTDC Malik Javed Mehmood would convener of the committee, while GM (Technical) NTDC Ghulam Abbas Memon, CE (PO&C) Atif Mujeeb Usmani and Chief Engineer (Netork) O/o (SO) NPCC would work as members.

According to a notification, "the committee would probe into the reasons and facts leading to collapse of power system and would fix responsibility of negligence on the officers. The committee is required to give its report within comprehensive findings, recommendations and way forward within 07 days.”

The committee would also recommend measures to stop such incidents in future.