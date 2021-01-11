Share:

LAHORE - Team Orient clinched the Pepsi Cup CPL T20 Cricket Championship glittering trophy after defeating Ufone by 35 runs in the final played here at the Railways Stadium on Sunday.

Put into bat first, Orient posted a huge total of 190/9 on the board in 20 overs. Kamran Rafi played the remarkable knock of 40-ball 72. Irfan Raza also struck 72 off 52 balls while Usman Ali slammed 36. Dilshad Ahmad bagged 2-29 while Faheem Khan got 1-40. Ufone though replied well but couldn’t finish the match well, thus could score 155/8 in 20 overs. Ahsan Zaidi was top scorer with 41-ball 47 runs while Ali Sikandar hit 34. From Orient, Irfan Raza and Muntzar Shah bagged 2 wickets each for 38 and 40 runs respectively.

Jahanzaib Butt, Manager Food National Trade Pepsi Co International, graced the final as chief guest while the guests of honour were Zeeshan Zaidi, Pakistan Railway, Irfan Ali, Brighto Paints, Zeeshan Ahmad and Ahsan Zaki Chairman Lahore CPS Club while the players, their families and cricket enthusiasts were also present on the occasion. In the end, chief guest Jahanzaib Butt gave away winning trophy to Orient team captain Abdul Rehman.

Kamran Rafi of Orient was adjudged as player of the final as well as the best batsman of the tournament. Faheem Khan emerged as player of the tournament as well as the best bowler, Moazam Ali the best wicketkeeper, Hassan Nasir the best fielder and Ch Anser as top sixer of the tournament.