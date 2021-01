Share:

Islamabad - High-level and high-quality cooperation between China and Pakistan could boost the sharing of technologies and experience of the digital economy.

It will also facilitate the building of a community of digital economy under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPECD), said a Chinese scholar Prof. Cheng Xizhong, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Cheng Xizhong stated that Pakistan is known as the land of opportunity as it has tremendous and unmatched potentials. While technology-enabled innovation is the major spur to productive growth, rapid advances in technology are enabling new business opportunities.

As in the case, Pakistan`s efforts on the digital growth path will improve the business environment, attract domestic and foreign investment, and accelerate the development of the national economy.

As he pointed earlier, it was the right choice to go ahead with “Engage Africa”. Prof. Cheng reaffirmed that Pakistan’s commitment to the development of the digital economy is another right choice.

One right choice after another entails the wisdom and correctness of the policies made by the Imran Khan administration, which gives Pakistan great hope for fast economic development.

The digital economy is an important path to activate the consumer market and strengthen the real economy.

Digital technology has given birth to new Internet models such as live broadcast economy, cross-border e-commerce, Internet finance, and new industries such as online education, Internet health care, and online office.

Digital technology heralds the beginning of a new era, and it will usher in broad prospects for development in the form of the digital economy.