ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $121.980 million by providing different travel services in various countries during the first four months of the current financial year 2020-21. This shows the decline of 27.87 per cent as compared to $169.104 million same services were provided during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2019-20, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said. During the period under review, the personal travel services decreased by 27.54 per cent, from $167.264 million last year to $121.200 million during July-October (2020-21). Among these personal services, the exports of personal and education-related expenditure however witnessed an increase of 89.66 per cent and 47.08 per cent respectively. Besides, the other personal services however witnessed a decrease of 28.99 per cent, out of which religious and other travel services witnessed decline 96.72 and 28.80 per cent respectively. Meanwhile, the exports of business services also dipped by 57.61 per cent, from $1.840 million to the $0.780 million, the PBS data revealed. It is pertinent to mention here that the services trade deficit of the country during the first four months of the fiscal year (2020-21) decreased by 38.18 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.