ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Sunday said that it was fully abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of international obligations in Mumbai case, which was stalled due to the Indian reluctance to send witnesses.

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, were a reflection of effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences.

In a series of tweets, he said legal process in the Mumbai case remained stalled due to the reluctance by Indian side to send witnesses for cross examination by Pakistani court.

The statement came following a US State Department’s response on conviction of Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi saying that they were encouraged on the development; however, his crime was “far beyond financing terrorism.”

The State Department urged Pakistan to further hold him accountable for his involvement in terrorist attacks, including the Mumbai attacks.

“The State Department is encouraged to reserve its concern for the active aiding, abetting, planning, promoting, financing and execution of terrorist activities by India for which sufficient irrefutable evidence has already been provided,” the FO spokesperson said.

Pakistan earlier categorically rejected the malicious statement by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, regarding conviction of a UN-designated individual by an Anti-Terrorism Court in Pakistan.

“India has no locus standi to comment on the independent judicial mechanisms of Pakistan,” said a foreign ministry statement.

In this regard, the only ‘compliance’ that interests Pakistan was abiding by its own statutes and fulfilment of its international obligations, it added.

The investigations, prosecutions and subsequent convictions, through due process, are a reflection of the effectiveness of Pakistan’s legal system, which operates independent of any extraneous factors or influences, it said.

Meanwhile, the entire mainstream Indian media on January 9 used a doctored video clip of a former Pakistani diplomat, misquoting him that Indian airstrike had killed 300 people in Balakot.

The leading Indian media outlets became a laughing stock by airing and publishing the fake news reports based on the clipped and doctored video of a panel discussion of ex-diplomat Zafar Hilaly, claiming that he admitted about the 300 Balakot casualties.

The Indian media reports misquoting the television news debate of Hilaly said, “India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead.”

However, the video programme ‘Agenda Pakistan’ uploaded on YouTube clearly showed that the Indian media used the doctored video to serve its biased agenda against Pakistan.

The topic of the debate was ‘By using the vocabulary of the enemy (in this context “surgical strike”), is Pakistan making its own case weak?

During the video clip at 4:17 minute, Zafar Hilaly begins to answer this question. At about 5:14 minutes he says, (as translated in English), “What you did, India was an act of war. By crossing the international boundary India committed an act of war in which they intended to kill at least 300 people.”

The very next sentence at 5:29 minutes of the video clip showed the diplomat stating that the Indian operation had failed — “Coincidentally, they (Pakistani people) did not die and India bombed a football field.”

In fact, prior to the portion of the segment made viral, Hilaly was actually speaking about India’s intention to kill 300 on the Pakistani side.

At about 4:30 minutes of the video clip, he states, “It is said that your intention was to strike at a madrassa where 300 children were studying. This means that your intention was to kill 300 people. They were not there, this (information) was wrong, it (strike) did not happen so you threw your bomb at a football field.”

From the video transcript, it becomes clear that at no point the Pakistani diplomat admitted that there were 300 casualties in the Balakot airstrike.

The United States has praised Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace as Islamabad hosts yet another Afghan leader - Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami’s Ustad Karim Khalili – today as part of the peace process.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Washington had acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts for the peace process.

“The US is satisfied with our efforts. They have acknowledged our efforts in more than one way,” he told The Nation.

Qureshi said Pakistan was committed to peace in the war-torn neighbour and had played a key role in bringing the US and the Taliban on the talks table. “We are optimistic that peace will prevail in Afghanistan. Peace in the neighbourhood is on our own interest,” he added.

Last week, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed overall regional security situation with particular reference to the on-going Afghan reconciliation process.

“Both reaffirmed the commitment towards the common goal of peace and stability in the region and agreed on continued engagement at multiple levels,” said a military statement.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s on-going efforts for enduring peace in Afghanistan and the region.

Also last week, David Helvey, Performing the Duties of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo-Pacific Security Affairs, completed his Pakistan visit.

David Helvey met Chief of the General Staff Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and thanked Pakistan for its role in supporting Afghanistan peace negotiations.

They discussed the urgency of reducing violence and restarting meaningful negotiations between the Islamic Republic negotiators and the Taliban.

Helvey reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to a long-term, mutually beneficial security partnership with Pakistan, and discussed opportunities for strengthening cooperation on counterterrorism.

A foreign ministry statement yesterday said Ustad Karim Khalili, Leader of Hezb-e-Wahdat-e Islami, Afghanistan, along with a delegation will be visiting Islamabad from January 11-13.

During the visit, Ustad Karim Khalili will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and will meet Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and other dignitaries, said the statement.

The visit of Ustad Karim Khalili is part of Pakistan’s on-going policy to reach out to political leadership in Afghanistan to forge common understanding on the Afghan peace process and deepen people-to-people linkages.

“Pakistan’s fraternal ties with Afghanistan are rooted deep in shared history, faith, culture, values and traditions. Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace, stability and prosperity of the Afghan people,” said the statement.

It added: “Pakistan remains steadfast in its support for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution of the conflict in Afghanistan through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.”

The visit is one of the many by several Afghan leaders in the recent months. Islamabad has been trying to develop a national reconciliation in Afghanistan.

International Relations expert Dr Talat Wazarat said Pakistan had played its role very effectively for sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

“Taliban are an independent actor and will not bear any external pressure. Taliban are emerging as a political power in Afghanistan. The future of Afghanistan depends on positive cooperation of stakeholders,” she said.

Wazarat said Indian establishment had consistently played a negative role in Afghanistan for their hegemonic interests. “Kabul should realize that road to peace in Afghanistan passes through Pakistan. Islamabad has a clear stance that peace in Afghanistan is in best interest of the region,” she added.