Pakistan has reported 32 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 504,293. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,676 on Monday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 1,877 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 226,338 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 145,508 in Punjab 61,424 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,242 in Islamabad, 18,412 in Balochistan, 8,489 in Azad Kashmir and 4,880 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore 4,272 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,699 in Sindh, 1,740 in KP, 441 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 7,122,538 coronavirus tests and 34,524 in the last 24 hours. 458,371 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,286 patients are in critical condition.