Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has said that the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from Chinese vaccine manufacturing company Sinopharm, will arrive in Pakistan by the first week of February.

"First installment of 1.1 million doses for about 500,000 people will be received from Sinopharm”, he added. The SAPM had earlier said that Pakistan was negotiating with China and Russia, among others to procure the vaccines, and that frontline workers and senior citizens would be the first to receive them.

Nausheen Hamid, the parliamentary secretary at the Health Ministry said in December last year that Pakistan aims to launch its vaccination drive in the second quarter of 2021.