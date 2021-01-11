Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday has urged the people to join him to the march of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Malakand.

In a post on social-networking website, the PPP leader said that opposition parties’ campaign is against inflation, corruption and injustices of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

On our way to Malakand for #PDMRallyMalakand. Join us to march against inflation, corruption and injustices of 7 years of incompetent, illegitimate and puppet rule of PTI . which has pushed KP & now all of Pakistan into crisis. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) January 11, 2021

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan-led federation has firstly pushed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) into crisis and now it will destroy the whole country.

On the other hand, PDM, the 11-party opp­osition alliance, is all geared up for putting up its power show in Malakand today (Monday).

Preparations for the PDM political showdown have been completed.

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief and PDM president Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other heads of opposition parties will address the public meeting.

Sources also revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) wice-president Maryam Nawaz s participation in today’s public meeting is not confirmed yet.