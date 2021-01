Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan, launched the country's first ever instant Digital Payment System called "Raast" on Monday, in Islamabad.

While addressing the launching ceremony in Islamabad on Monday, he congratulated the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

'Raast' is a part of Prime Minister Imran Khan Digital Pakistan vision scheme, introduced to include poor segments of the society in formal economy.

Moreover, it will also give access to secure, efficient and transparent financial transactions.