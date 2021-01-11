Share:

Karak - DSP Headquarters Irfan Khan held a meeting with SHOs and investigating officers of the three police stations of Circle Karak here on Sunday and decided to launch a crackdown against drug dealers and anti-state elements.

During the meeting, DSP Irfan Khan took strict decisions dealing against drug dealers and aerial firing and issued orders to take stern action against these elements. On the occasion he assigned special task to SHOs and issued instructions to start regular special campaign against drug dealers.

The DSP clarified to SHOs that his mission was to eradicate drug trafficking as the first priority and to deal with the elements involved in the ugly smuggling with iron fists.

He said that drug trafficking in any SHO area would be intolerable.

He also instructed the investigating officers that in any case, the words written by the investigating officers could punish the culprit, and their reports should meet the requirements of justice while judging the victims.

As a result of the campaign launched against drug trafficking, Latbar and Sabirabad police arrested alleged accused and recovered over 8kg of hashish and 50 grams of ice from their possession.