LAHORE - Power supply to almost all cities, which plunged into darkness due to a sudden fault in the system minutes before midnight Saturday, has been restored in a phased manner. The National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesman confirmed to media men here Sunday that soon after the system collapse, the NTDC officers, officials and field teams started joint efforts to locate the fault on high voltage intercity power transmission lines and restore electricity supply in the affected areas as early as possible. He added that initially, power supply to Islamabad was restored and then rest of the areas were being re-energized in phases. The power supply from various grid stations, including 500 kV Rawat Grid Station and 220 kV grid stations at Burhan, Sungjani and Mardan had been restored, he said and asserted that restoration process had reconnected all the affected cities with the NTDC transmission system.