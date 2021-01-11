Share:

The federal government, with the timely intimation announced price of wheat flour has fallen to a seven-and-a-half-month low in the local markets all across the country.

According to the data shared by Bureau of Statistics, the price of 20 kg flour bag in Multan was reduced by Rs 390 while the price of flour bag in Karachi became cheaper by Rs 120. In Larkana, a bag of flour became cheaper by Rs 80 while in Bannu, the price of a bag of flour decreased by Rs 20.

As per PBS, a bag of flour has been reduced from Rs 1,250 to Rs 860 in Multan, from Rs 1,320 to Rs 1,200 in Karachi, from Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,120 in Larkana and from Rs 1,220 to Rs 1,200 in Bannu.

The report further highlighted that Peshawar residents are forced to buy the most expensive flour in the country at present as the 20kg bag of flour is being sold for up to Rs 1,300 in the provincial capital. In addition to this, there were also reports of flour bags being sold for up to Rs 1,280 in Hyderabad.

The statistics agency further said that a bag of flour costs Rs 1,270 in Quetta and up to Rs 1,230 in Khuzdar. Flour bags cost up to Rs 870 in Islamabad, Rs 855 in Sialkot, Rs 860 in Lahore and Rawalpindi, and up to Rs 860 in Faisalabad, Sargodha, Gujranwala and Bahawalpur.