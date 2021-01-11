Share:

RAWALPINDI - Public hearing for environmental approval of FOC1 White Oil Pipeline Project was conducted, informed FWO HQs spokesperson. During the meeting, the audience were briefed about the project and its impact on environment and local population, she said. In addition to safe and secure transportation of white oil products, the project will also result in reduced CO2 emissions, less traffic congestion, decreased wear of national highways and safety of local populace and material, she added. She said meeting was attended by representatives from local government departments, local land owners and other general public. The audience was briefed that the project consultant ILF Pakistan is looking after the environmental aspects of the project in a befitting manner. At the end, audience appreciated the efforts of all and desired that the project should be completed on fast track basis.