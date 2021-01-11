Share:

Qatar's emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Sunday met in Doha with Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Palestinian group Hamas, the Amiri Diwan said in a statement.

Talks between the two sides dwelt on regional and international issues of mutual concern, the statement said.

During the meeting, Haniyeh congratulated the Qatari ruler on the Gulf reconciliation agreement and the positive results of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in the Saudi city of Al-Ula.

Tamim was also briefed by the Hamas leader on the latest Palestinian developments and ongoing efforts aimed at strengthening national unity.

On Tuesday, Qatar signed a deal to heal rift with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, who imposed a blockade on Doha in 2017.

On Saturday, Haniyeh hailed in a message to the Saudi King the Gulf reconciliation deal as a major step that serves the Palestinian cause.