Share:

LAHORE - The Price Control Magistrates imposed Rs 339,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Sunday. According to the city administration’s spokesman, the magistrates inspected 928 points and found 104 violations while cases were also registered against seven violators. In line with special directives of the deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government rates.