ISLAMABAD - Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday vowed to draw world parliamentarians’ attention towards brutalities, being committed by the Indian forces in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He expressed the resolve during a meeting with Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) President Raja Fahim Kayani, who called on him here, said a news release. The Senate chairman told the TeK president that he would write letters to more than 56,000 parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention to stop growing human rights (HR) violations in the Kashmir. He said Pakistan would raise IIOJ&K dispute at every international fora, adding “Kashmiris movement is as per the spirit of United Nations that had passed the resolutions for the Kashmiris right of self-determination.” “It is time to give right of vote to the people of IIOJ&K, so they can decide about their future,” Sanjrani remarked. He said following the August 5, 2019 situation, the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris were playing pivotal role to expose India’s highhandedness in IIOJ&K, where people were still searching and waiting for their missing loved ones. “India is not only violating human rights of Kashmiris but also using all the resources at its disposal to crush the ongoing indigenous liberation movement in IIOJ&K,” the Senate chairman noted.