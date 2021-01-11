Share:

Islamabad - Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has said that he will write letters to more than 56,000 parliamentarians across the world to seek their attention to control the rising human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

He said this while talking to President Tehreek-e-Kashmir (TeK) United Kingdom (UK) Raja Fahim Kayani who called on him here yesterday.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan will raise the IIOJ&K dispute at every international platform saying the Kashmiris movement is as per the spirit of United Nations that has passed the resolutions for the Kashmiris right of self-determination.

“It is time to give right of vote to the people of IIOJ&K so they can decide about their future,” Chairman Senate Sanjrani added.

He further said that following the August 5, 2019 situation the overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris played a pivotal role to expose India’s highhandedness in IIOJ&K where people are still searching their missing sons while half-widows are waiting to know about their missing husbands whereabouts.

“India is not only violating the human rights of Kashmiris but New Delhi is also using its all available resources to crush the ongoing indigenous liberation movement in IIOJ&K,” he said.

He appreciated the role of TeK UK for highlighting Kashmir cause through its conferences, Kashmir marches and pro-freedom protests across UK which helped a lot in exposing India’s violent image before the people of UK and rest of the other Western countries.

The Chairman Sanjrani said that besides writing letters to world parliamentaraians, he will also keep update the rest of the world about the rising human rights abuses of Kashmiris committed by occupational troops stationed in IIOJ&K.

On the occasion, Chairman TeK UK Kayani informed the Senate Chairman that overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in UK will continue to contribute in the economy of Pakistan saying the expatriates are committed to play their role in the development of Pakistan and its economy.