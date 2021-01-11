Share:

Lakki marwat - The Disabled Welfare Association (DWA) with the cooperation of Headquarter Frontier Corps South distributed sewing machines and wheelchairs among widows and persons with disability on Sunday.

The ceremony, held at Sector Headquarter FC South in Tank district, was attended by Commandant Gomal Scouts, Deputy Commissioner Kabir Afridi, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal Khattak, Christian Hospital Administrator Dr Nadeem and Medical Superintendent of DHQ Hospital Dr Alamgir Betanni.

The Sector Commander South along with administration officials distributed sewing machines among the widows and wheelchairs among disable persons. The DWA president Irfanullah Jan thanked Pak Army and FC South for providing sewing machines and wheelchairs to the needy people which would enable them to earn a livelihood in a dignified manner.