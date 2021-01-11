Share:

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that the province reported 1,547 coronavirus cases and nine virus-related deaths in a single day on Monday.

According to the details, the daily COVID-19 figures, Murad Ali Shah said that the province tested 14,137 samples for coronavirus during the past 24 hours.

“We have so far conducted 2,498,749 tests,” he said adding that the overall death toll in the province stands at 3,708.

The chief minister said that the province has reported 2,852 recoveries during the past 24 hours. “We have currently 17,250 COVID-19 patients.”

Moreover, Murad Ali Shah once again highlighted that most of the Sindh cases-1,258 out of 1547- are reported from Karachi with districts East and South reporting nearly 800 of them.

The coronavirus claimed 46 more lives in the country during the past 24 hours, lifting the countrywide death toll from the disease to 10,644.

According to the recent updates shared by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,899 more people tested positive for the infection during this period, taking the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 502,416.

Until now, 44,410 samples were tested, out of which 2,899 turned to be positive. The number of recovered patients stands at 456,969 whereas 2,278 of the Covid-19 patients under treatment are said to be in serious condition.

So far, Sindh has reported 225,509 cases, Punjab 144,909, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 61,148, Balochistan 18,373, Islamabad 39, 120, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 8,478, while Gilgit Baltistan 4,879.