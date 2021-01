Share:

LAHORE - All 24 squad members – 17 players and seven officials of Pakistan women cricket team for the South Africa tour - have cleared the pre-departure Covid-19 testing. The women’s team will depart for Durban, South Africa, on January 11, said Pakistan Cricket Board (PSB) spokesman press here on Sunday. The Javeria Khan-led side will play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals on the tour.