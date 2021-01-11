Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Monday imposed strict SOPs for entering the airports all across the country, aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

According to details, after the implementation of the strict COVID-19 SOPs, many passengers were denied entry into the airports over violations.

“No one either the passengers or airport staffers will be allowed to enter the airports’ premises without a facemask,” the sources said adding that the airport managers are personally supervising the implementation.

They further said that all airlines have also been directed to comply with the SOPs and ensure that their staffers wear a facemask and warned that strict action would be taken over violations, otherwise.

Moreover, the manager of the Karachi airport Imran Khan while speaking to the sources said that they have stopped some of the passengers from entering the airport premises in Karachi over facemask violations.

“They are stopped at entry points and were provided with masks,” he said adding that even airport staffers were warned over violations and further intimidated that they would face fine over any violations next time.

According to the sources, on January 05, the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan updated its COVID advisory and A- and B categories for international travel.

It has notified the new categories, A & B, for international travels wherein 23 countries now qualify in the former category which means people traveling to Pakistan from them will not have to take the mandatory pre-boarding COVID test.

China, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, and Australia are among the A-category countries according to CAA.

However, those coming from countries in the B-travel category will have to make sure a negative COVID PCR report 90-hours prior to boarding.

The remaining of the Covid SOPs will be observed the same and their execution will be mandatory, CAA added.