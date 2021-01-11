Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla on Sunday called upon the property tax and professional tax defaulters to deposit their taxes immediately.

In a statement on Sunday, Mukesh Kumar Chawla while explaining details of collection of motor vehicle tax and property tax from July to December 2020, said that Rs3627.806 million from Karachi, Rs256.954 million from Hyderabad and Rs120.950 million was collected from Sukkur in terms of motor vehicle tax while Rs48.288 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs54.848 million from Larkana and Rs30.146 million from Mirpurkhas in terms of motor vehicle tax.

Chawla said that property tax of Rs1093.103 million was collected from Karachi, Rs50.669 million from Hyderabad and Rs23.085 million from Sukkur. Rs6.209 million was collected from Shaheed Benazirabad, Rs13.158 million from Larkana and Rs6,735 million was collected from Mirpurkhas, in terms of property tax.

Murtaza Wahab said that businessmen can register their businesses on the website of Excise Department www.excise.gos.pk through a simple procedure and computerised challans of professional and property tax are also being issued. Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that in case of non-receipt of challan, the concerned offices of excise department could be contacted.