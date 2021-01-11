Share:

Islamabad - Taylor Swift had quite the year in 2020, as she graced her fans with two albums.

And the 10-time Grammy winner is kicking off the new year at the top of her game with an impressive achievement. She broke another record recently, as her album Folklore became her fifth top-selling album of the year in the United States, making her the first artist to reach such an accomplishment. The 31 year old’s eighth studio album sold 1.276million from its release in late July, through the end of the year, also making it the only album to sell at least a million copies.

She previously had the top-selling albums of the year with Lover (2019), Reputation (2017), 1989 (2014) and Fearless (2009). Swift beat out Adele with the achievement, who’s had the top-selling album of the year four times with her albums 25 (2016 and 2015) and 21 (2012 and 2011).