Islamabad - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Forests, Wildlife and Environment Syed Muhammad Ishtiaq Urmor on Sunday said that efforts of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government to increase forest production would be acknowledged by the next generation as well.

He expressed these views while addressing a function in Peshawar. The minister said that today’s Pakistan was greener than the previous one. He said the government was also taking steps for the cultivation of olives and berries in the province which would increase the production of edible oil and pure honey in order to provide employment to the youth.

Ishtiaq Urmor said that trees were of utmost importance in protecting the environment from pollution and it was our national duty not only to plant as many trees as possible but also to pay full attention to their protection. He said that due to the importance of Billion Tree Afforestation Project, illegal deforestation had been stopped.