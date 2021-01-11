Share:

Peshawar - City Traffic Police Peshawar initiated a special crackdown on traffic violators and collected Rs22.4 million fine from more than 137,000 people during last month

The operation was launched on the special instructions of Chief Traffic Officer Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat. City Traffic Police Peshawar headed by Superintendent of Police Traffic Headquarters Iftikhar Ali conducted the crackdown on violation of traffic rules.

The fine money was submitted in national treasury, said an official of traffic police.