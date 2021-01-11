Share:

ISLAMABAD - At least two civilians were injured as the Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC), media wing of the military said on Sunday. Indian army troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations in Baroh and Khanjar Sectors along the LoC, deliberately targeting civil population with mortars and automatics. Due to the Indian army’s indiscriminate fire, two elderly citizens of the same family sustained injuries, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate. The injured were evacuated to a nearby hospital for necessary medical treatment. These are the first two civilian injuries this year. According to the officials, Indian troops have committed 38 ceasefire violations along the LoC since January 1 this year. Meanwhile, Namaz-e-Janaza of Sepoy Naseer Shaheed was offered at his native town in Haripur. According to the ISPR directorate, a large number of people from all walks of life attended Namaz-e-Janaza. The Shaheed was buried with full military honour. Sepoy Naseer had embraced shahadat during an intelligence-nbased operation on terrorists’ hideout in Kani Roga, Doga Macha, North Waziristan.