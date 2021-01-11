Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - Wildlife Department Rahim Yar Khan has caught two poachers who were illegally hunting forbidden birds in Cholistani area. Hundreds of forbidden slaughtered birds recovered. The accused after declaring these forbidden birds as male sparrow were selling in Gujranwala and Sheikhpura since long. The arrested accused will be produced today in court. According to details, the Wildlife Conservation Department was informed that Zahid Hussain and Sufyan Ali, both from Vehari were hunting in Cholistani area despite the ban. Hundreds of slaughtered forbidden birds (sehri) recovered from their possession. It was assumed that said gang were involving in this crime since long with cooperation of wild life deptt.