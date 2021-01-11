Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-week long climbing festival organized by Alpine Club of Pakistan, the national mountaineering and sport climbing federation, concluded here on Sunday. The festival included rock and sport climbing competitions paying tribute to national heroes, climbing training camp, orientation to climbers and their engagement in Clean and Green Pakistan initiative of the Prime Minister. The climbers from different parts of the country and departments including HEC and SNGPL participated in the activities. The athletes were engaged in cleaning trek at Margalla Hills. The SoPs formulated for safety of the climbers in COVID-19 perspective were also observed. In Sport and Rock Climbing Competitions of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and Hassan Sadpara Memorial Competition, Zaheer Ahmed, Hassan Faiz, Mushahid Hussain, Abu Hurraira, Abdul Bari, Arbab Ayaz Kansi Umar Bilal and Ms Saba were awarded trophies and shields in different categories.