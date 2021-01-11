Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is going to start a week-long cleanliness drive in the provincial capital from today (Monday).

According to LWMC sources here on Sunday, the drive was being launched with a purpose to make ongoing cleanliness work in the city more effective. On the first day of the campaign, cleanliness would be carried out in the surroundings of all public and private hospitals.

Throughout the week, cleanliness work would be ensured at all main roads and crossings, in bazaars, in all public departments and outside the parks, in surroundings of all main mosques, churches and graveyards. Sources said that the company was making all-out efforts to ensure the best cleanliness work in all areas of the metropolis.