ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Sunday crossed 0.5m mark of Covid-19 infections as the country reported 2899 new infections during the past 24 hours.

Of these infected, 456,969 have since recovered while 10,645 have died, according to the official figures. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday morning reported another 2,899 Covid-19 cases and 46 fatalities. Pakistan’s tally for confirmed Coronavirus cases reached 502,416 after the country recorded another 2,899 cases in a day. As many as 46 new fatalities took Pakistan’s death toll to 10,644. Pakistan has conducted a total of 7,088,014 tests since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country in February 2020.

Sindh with 225,509 overall Covid-19 cases remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties. So far 225,509 Coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 144,909 in Punjab 61,148 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 39,120 in Islamabad, 18,373 in Balochistan, 8,478 in Azad Kashmir and 4,879 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Of the 10,644 fatalities, 4,260 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 3,693 in Sindh, 1,728 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 439 in Islamabad, 235 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Sunday morning, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 178 new Coronavirus cases and four deaths.