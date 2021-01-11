Share:

KARACHI - Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has said the promises made by the federal government to the people of Karachi are being fulfilled as the implementation work under the Karachi Transformation Plan has been started.

He was talking to newsmen in Karachi after receiving the 50 modern firefighting vehicles and two water-boats at Karachi Port Trust imported from China by the federal government for Karachi.Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, Minister for Information Technology Amin-ul-Haq and Governor Sindh Imran Ismail were also present on the occasion. Asad Umar announced that the tender of buses for Green Line Bus Project-Karachi has been issued and Green-Line will be operational from August this year.