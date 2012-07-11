





ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League President, Senator Ch Shujat Hussain has said that the people should not get disappointed, and revolutionary changes would be brought about to pull the country out of problems.Speaking at the reception hosted by him and Secretary General Mushahid Hussain Syed in the Muslim League House here today in honour of the Advisor to the Prime Minister, Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha, Ch Shujat Hussain said that the workers are the backbone of our party and they would be given their rightful place and all possible steps would be taken for doing their genuine works, says a press release issued here on Tuesday.Ch Shujat Hussain said that Muslim League ministers should keep the doors of their homes and offices open. He said that the appointment of Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha is an ample proof of how important our party workers are to us, adding he would now sit in the Muslim League House and solve the problems faced by the people. He also said that he has asked Imtiaz Rajha to formulate six months policy for immediate solution of the problems of the workers. Talking to the media on the occasion, Ch Shujat Hussain said that people having dual nationality should be given conditional permission to context election but they should not be given any govt office till they end dual nationality. He said the matter is before the Standing Committee and we would present our point of view before it. The PML president said that election would be held next year i.e. 2013 and these should be held in good weather. He said the Muslim League was desirous of contesting the election along with all its allies. He said further that seat adjustment would be done with the Peoples Party. Replying to the questions, Ch Shujat Hussain said that consensus over the name of the chief election commissioner is very welcoming development. He said N-League had proposed the name, which the government had accepted, adding, now the try of claiming the credit by some N-League leaders is regrettable. He further said that the contempt of court matter was before the court. He said Nato supply restoration decision was taken by all allied parties unanimously, adding that that was not just a matter concerning the USA and Pakistan only but there were more than 50 allies countries also. Speaking on the occasion, Secretary General, Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that selection of Imtiaz Ahmad Ranjha is welcoming development. He would now sit in the Muslim League House and listen to the workers and solve their problems and grievances, he said. He maintained that Muslim League is the workers party and not a hereditary family party, adding that the workers would be given due respect and rightful place. Mushahid Hussain Sayed said that the USA had lost war in the region and now there was no justification for drone attacks and the govt should adopt concrete strategy in this regard. He said all matters should be resolved through negotiations. Balochistan Finance Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Provincial Parliamentary leader, Mir Asim Karugeelu, speaking on the occasion, said that the Muslim League was fighting Pakistan’s case in Balochistan, adding that the party was the biggest parliamentary force of the province under leadership of Ch Shujat Hussain. Muslim League Gilgit-Baltistan President Mirza Hussain Baig, Minister of State Akram Masih Gill, Advisor to the Prime Minister Naseer Khan Mengal, Syed Qasim Shah and PML Women Wing President Mrs Farrukh Khan,Senior Vice-President Syed Faqeer Hussain Bokhari, Intekhab Chamakni, Ejaz Khan Durrani, Ulema o Mashaikh Wing President Pir Syed Chiraghuddin Shah, Labour Wing President Muhammad Imtiaz Raja and Vice-President Sultan Gul, Muslim League FATA’s Naseeb Nawaz, Shabnam Rukhsana, Farzana Malik, Raja Fayyaz and Ch Jahangir were among those who also addressed the gathering on the occasion.