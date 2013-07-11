LAHORE - Dacoits on Wednesday robbed residences, families, motorists and made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth millions of rupees in different parts of the city, the police sources claimed.

Former Kasur DCO Sheikh Khalid Mahmood along with his mother was on the way home when two gunmen intercepted him in the Faisal Town.

The robbers held up the officer and his mother at gunpoint and escaped after collecting cash and gold ornaments worth Rs150, 000.

In another incident, four gunmen burst into the medical store of Afzal in the Shahdara and snatched away Rs700, 000 at gunpoint.

Five armed bandits barged into the Zeeshan’s house in Liaqatabad police area and took away cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs1, 100, 000 at gunpoint.

Robbers equipped with automatic weapons also looted four houses located in the Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate, Mughalpura, Nawab Town, and Kahna police areas and made off with cash, gold ornaments and other valuables worth Rs2, 400, 000. Meanwhile, five cars were stolen away from Ghalib Market, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Barki, Johar Town, and Civil Lines police areas while 11 motorcycles were either snatched or stolen away from Lytton Road, Garden Town, Iqbal Town, Township, Garhi Shahu, Millat Park, Wahdat Colony, Ichhra, Green Town, Shadbagh and Lower Mall police vicinities respectively.

The areas affected by those robbers are Gulberg, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Manga Mandi, Nishtar Colony, Gulshan-e-Ravi, Islampura, Ghalib Market, Green Town, Ghaziabad, Ravi Road, Shadbagh, and Model Town police areas where the looters escaped after snatching valuables worth millions of rupees. The police are investigating with no arrest made yet.

Fatal injection kills addict

A 20-year-old drug addict died soon after he inserted a lethal drug injection to himself in Lohari Gate area, the police said on Wednesday.

Eyewitnesses told the police that the man, identified as Farhan, inserted himself an injection when he was sitting beside a footpath near Sutar Mandi Chowk.

A short time after injection, the condition of the man got deteriorated. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. The police removed the body to the morgue for autopsy and are investigating. –Staff Reporter

Accident

Two people, including a mother of two children, were killed in different road mishaps, the police said.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist sustained serious injuries when a recklessly driven wagon smashed into his two-wheeler near Liberty roundabout. Murtaza was rushed to the Services Hospital where he expired later.

The wagon driver managed to escape from the crime scene. The police impounded the vehicle and are investigating.

In another incident, a 28-year-old woman was killed while her husband wounded seriously when a rashly-driven van bumped into their motorcycle in Manawan area.

The police said that mother of two children, Nabeela Bibi, died on the spot while her husband Naeem was admitted to a hospital in serious condition. The police have arrested the van driver and are investigating.